BREAKING: One officer killed in Harlem shooting, second cop critical, reports say

One officer was killed and another was gravely wounded in a Harlem shooting after they responded to a domestic incident, according to published reports.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the vicinity of 119 West 135th St., within the confines of the 32nd Precinct.

According to NBC New York, the officers were shot as they responded to a reported domestic violence incident. Both were rushed to Harlem Hospital.

Although multiple published reports had indicated that both officers have died, the Daily News and WABC-TV report that, while one officer is dead, the other cop is in very critical condition and undergoing surgery at this hour.

Fabien Levy, press secretary to Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted that reports that both officers have perished are false.

“Reports of two officers being killed in the line of duty have not been confirmed by NYPD or the hospital,” Levy wrote.

The situation remains fluid, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted that there is “significant misinformation” about the shooting.

The suspected shooter was also shot during the incident, NBC New York reported. His condition is unknown.

Police advise residents to avoid the area of West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Malcolm X Boulevards as the investigation continues.

Mayor Eric Adams, who had been delivering remarks during shabbat services at Central Synagogue, is now at Harlem Hospital being briefed about the incident, according to Levy.

Adams is scheduled to hold a press conference at Harlem Hospital later tonight about the incident.

Residents living near the crime scene expressed outrage over the double shooting.

“I was coming back from work when I heard two cops were shot,” said a resident named Paul. “I hope Mr. Adams has a plan to get these guns off the street.”

In the first 20 days of 2022, three NYPD officers have been shot and injured in the line of duty, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell noted Thursday. Just yesterday, a detective was shot during a drug raid on Staten Island.

In a Twitter message, Governor Kathy Hochul offered her condolences and her support to the city.

“My heart is with Harlem, the officers and their families, and @NYPDNews after tonight’s tragic shooting,” Hochul wrote. “My team is ready to support @NYCMayor in any way necessary.”

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.