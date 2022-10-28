Nike opens new retail store in Harlem

Nike expanded its retail footprint on Oct. 27 with the opening of Nike United Harlem. Located on 125th St, Nike Unite Harlem is Nike’s northernmost Manhattan location.

The Unite store concept reimagines the Nike factory store fleet vision and is a key player in their global retail concepts, along with Nike Live, Nike Rise, Nike Style and Nike House of Innovation.

A few key details of Nike Unite Harlem include expanded access to sports through the Nike Membership, allowing customers to shop sports and do sports in-store, online and through Nike’s digital app. Nike also works to empower & celebrate the community by creating a two-way relationship with the community through celebrating local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving. Accessible high-quality products are the highlight of the store, providing easy access to the best of Nike, at a value price for the whole family with styles such as Jordan Fleece tops and pants the Nike Pro collection, Indy bras, Tempo Running shorts, and lifestyle and performance footwear such as the Air Force 1 ’07 High, Dunk, Air Force 1 Pixel, Air Max 97, Air Zoom Pegasus 37 and Giannis Immortality.

During opening weekend, Nike Unite Harlem will host 150 youths from Harlem-based community organizations, including Figure Skating in Harlem, Hope Center, World of Money, Millbank- Children Aid Society, and Global Kids, to celebrate the store opening. Consumers can experience an exclusive step-and-repeat photo moment, grab a bite from the Carnivale Donut Bar (Thursday to Saturday) or Bodega Truck sandwiches (Sunday) while listening to neighborhood favorite DJ Apryl Fresh.

Entertainment continues throughout the weekend with Pop-A-Shots set up inside to test your jump shot, and a NBA 2K gaming competition for a chance to win a limited edition Harlem tote bag. Shoppers will also receive either a custom Nike Unite Harlem tote bag or checkers set as a gift with purchase while supplies last (no minimum spend required).

Nike Unite stores are deeply rooted in the community and Nike Unite Harlem furthers The Nike Community Ambassador (NCA) mission through relationships with local organizations to get kids moving and inspire them to be active. To further community relationships as well as innovation and inspiration, Nike Store Athletes (sales associates) are experts on their communities and dedicated to excellent service, community partnerships and delivering sport. The NCA program gives Nike store athletes around the world the opportunity to volunteer and redefine sport for the next generation, and trains them to be coaches for local schools and organizations.