Tiffany & Co. catches fire in Midtown, leaving two people injured

Firefighters work to put out a blaze in the iconic jewelry store Tiffany & Co. on June 29.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Tiffany & Co., the iconic Midtown jeweler, caught fire on Thursday morning in a spectacle that left two injured and drew hundreds of spectators.

According to FDNY sources, the blaze began just before 10 a.m. on 727 Fifth Ave., sending large plumes of smoke puffing from the basement beneath the building and wafting down the street.

FDNY sources told amNewYork Metro that the incident appears to have been sparked by a transformer; Con Edison workers responded to repair the device, and cordoned off several manholes in order to ensure public safety in the event the fire traveled.

“I worry about the jewels. They just renovated and it looks so beautiful,” Christine, a store shopper, told amNewYork Metro.

The flagship store, which first opened its doors in 1940 and is often associated with the iconic novel and movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” recently held a grand Tiffany blue carpet re-opening event on April 27 after a three-year renovation.

“It’s a major store and I am just waiting for the firefighters to go in so I can grab some diamonds,” joked another shopper named Susan.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, FDNY officials said.

About 80 firefighters continue to work at the scene in order to bring the situation under control.