NoHo stabbing: Cops seek maniac who attacked 20-year-old man in random assault

Detectives in NoHo are looking for the stabbing suspect who attacked a young man on a street in a random assault earlier this week.

The NYPD released photos and images of the suspect sought for the attack that occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 in front of 404 Lafayette St.

According to law enforcement sources, the 20-year-old male victim was walking through the area when the suspect approached him from behind.

Using a sharp object, authorities said, the perpetrator stabbed the young man twice in the back, then dashed away on foot southbound along Lafayette Street.

Police sources said the suspect and victim were not known to each other, and no words were exchanged before the random assault occurred.

The victim sought treatment via private means for puncture wounds to his back, police reported. The incident was later reported to the 9th Precinct, which has seen a 16.8% increase in felony assaults so far in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Authorities described the suspect as a man with a light complexion and a medium build, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with long hair in a ponytail. He was last observed wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers; on the video, he’s shown toting a red suitcase.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.