Seven-year-old boy killed, grandma injured in Washington Heights apartment blaze: sources

Fire marshals are looking into what caused a fire at a Washington Heights apartment building early on Saturday morning that killed a seven-year-old boy.

The youngster’s grandmother was also critically injured in the inferno, which broke out in their basement apartment at 660 West 178th St. according to WABC-TV.

Law enforcement sources said the all-hands fire ignited at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, prompting 70 firefighters from 14 different FDNY units, and members of the 33rd Precinct, to rush to the scene.

Police reported that flames ripped through the basement and first floor of the location. Responding officers encountered Robert Resto, 7, who had suffered severe body trauma, inside the location.

EMS units pronounced Resto dead at the scene.

First responders also located the victim’s grandmother, age 54, with serious injuries. EMS rushed her to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

Three other civilians were pulled from the burning apartment, Fire Department sources said. EMS brought them to NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Additionally, one firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the inferno and was treated, FDNY sources said.

The FDNY reported that the fire was brought under control at about 3:11 a.m. on Oct. 30. The cause remains under investigation.