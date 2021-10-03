Subway creep sought for groping woman on Q train in Lower Manhattan

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Transit detectives are looking for the deviant who molested a 24-year-old woman on board a Q train in Lower Manhattan on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened on board an Upper West Side-bound Q train near the City Hall Station at about 6:26 a.m. on Oct. 2.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the victim, then rubbed her leg and grabbed her buttocks. After being groped, the victim moved away from the creep, who eventually departed the train at the 14th Street/Union Square station.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1. The woman was not injured.

As shown in security camera footage released on Saturday, the suspect has a dark complexion and a long beard. He was last seen wearing a black hair covering, a navy blue jacket and black pants while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.