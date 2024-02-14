Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Old man winter could not freeze the hearts of true love on Valentine’s Day in Times Square on Wednesday as several couples made promises to be together forever.

Just outside of Father Duffy Square’s red stars, several rows of red chairs stood alongside a red carpet while a gigantic ice sculpture depicting two mittens forming a heart towered above, serving as the centerpiece to “Love in Times Square.” This annual romantic event invites couples from across the United States to express their enduring adoration for one another at the “crossroads of the world” thanks to organizer Times Square Alliance.

The first wedding saw Kathy Gualotuna and Peter Ruggles tie the knot after being engaged for a year and half. The couple met seven years ago at a party, and since then have been inseparable.

Holding each other’s hands, the duo exchanged vows in front of their family, dozens of tourists, and cameras promising an eternity of love and commitment. As Gualotuna and Ruggles gave each other a warm embrace, confetti swirled around in the cold wind while dozens of onlookers cheered and clapped.

“It was a once and a lifetime experience,” Gualotuna said. “[It’s] overwhelming, but we are excited.”

“It’s surreal, I can’t believe we are here and it’s all over with,” Ruggles said. “We’ve been together for a long time, so it didn’t matter where it happened—it happened.”

While Gualotuna and Ruggles planned their nuptials, Nicolette Miller was completely surprised by her boyfriend Justin Shadday’s proposal. What was set to be a late morning adventure searching for brunch in the heart of New York City, ended up being a life changing moment when Shadday got down on one knee.

Still clutching onto their dog Remi, Miller had tears streaming down her face as she gazed upon an enormous billboard with the words “Will you marry me, Nicolette?”

“I had no clue,” Miller said. “Thank you so much. You guys made this even better. I didn’t expect any of this. This is really fun right now. You killed it.”

“I am so blown away. I am very, very impressed by his creativity. I don’t think it’s actually set in yet,” Miller added.

The Texas-based couple had been together for five years after meeting in Ball State University in Muncie Indiana—and following a long period of planning Shadday decided he wanted the world to know how much he loved Miller. He felt there was no better way to showcase that than in Times Square.

“The Times Square Alliance has been phenomenal,” Shadday said. “I thought what better way than in Times Square and on a billboard in Times Square. It worked out.”

Couples can still feel the love in Times Square this evening by signing up for vow renewals on the Red Steps at 6 p.m.