‘Unlivable conditions’: Washington Heights tenants demand justice against NYC’s ‘worst landlord’ over squalid state of apartments

A group of fuming tenants from two rundown Washington Heights apartments rallied in Lower Manhattan Monday against a landlord whom they say has left their lives and homes in shambles.

The group, who railed outside the Manhattan Civil Court House at 111 Centre St. on Aug. 5, is pleading with the court to take ownership of 795 and 709 West 170th St. from Daniel Ohebshalom after they charge that their homes are crumbling around them and are riddled with filth.

“We have neighbors struggling and fighting cancer, dealing with chemotherapy, while at the same time dealing with not having heat and hot water,” said 64-year-old Gilbert Butcher, a resident of 709. “We have the smell of decaying rats, the odor lingering in the apartments day and night.”

Butcher shared disturbing images of his home with amNewYork Metro and the absolute disarray in which it was left. Some photographs show pieces of the ceiling collapsed, leaving wood exposed; plaster scattered across the floor; and exposed piping.

One video even shows rats scurrying around the rear of the building.

“This man should not be allowed to own one single building in this city. We want to turn our buildings into affordable co-ops, so we don’t have to worry about another landlord coming in and doing the exact same thing,” Butcher said. “Half the building has been empty for 25 years.”

Ohebshalom was deemed the city’s “worst landlord” by the Public Advocate’s office and even served 60 days in jail for failing to address housing code violations.

Peter Griffin, 65, says his apartment building became riddled with squatters who not only resided in what he describes as “unlivable conditions,” but also threatened his feeling of safety.

“We only have five people living in the building out of 24 units. It’s affected them tremendously and it’s been a struggle,” Griffin told amNewYork Metro. “The squatters brought in all kinds of refuse from the street and left electric appliances on.”

Several elected officials, such as Council Member Carmen De La Rosa and state Sent. Robert Jackson, along with the Met Council of Housing, also joined the fight for what they say is housing justice.

“After one arrest warrant, we return awaiting the second knowing that Ohebshalom’s tenants suffered years of neglect in deplorable conditions and are due a semblance of victory. Ohebshalom is an example far too common of a landlord warehousing, harassing, and price-gouging while ignoring repairs and maintenance that puts our tenants at risk for their safety and health,” De La Rosa said.

The tenants say they hope to one day own their apartments and turn a nightmare into a dream.