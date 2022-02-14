Mayor Adams continues to push accessible at-home COVID-19 testing and vaccines

In another effort to beat back the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Adams announced that at-home tests would be available for pick up starting Monday at New York City cultural sites including public libraries and also reinstated the $100 vaccine initiative continuing to the end of the month.

At-home tests are available for pickup at 14 cultural sites across the Five Boroughs such as the American Museum of Natural History as well as participating New York public libraries. A full list of locations can be found at the NYC Health and Hospitals website.

In addition to the new at-home testing pick up locations, Mayor Adams announced the return of the $100 vaccine incentive which ends Feb. 28. Anyone receiving their first vaccine or booster is eligible for the $100 gift card which will be available at all city-run COVID vaccination locations as well as SOMOS community care sites.

“Vaccination [and] boosters, that is our most potent weapon against a virus that is really a formidable opponent,” said Adams during a press conference Monday. “It shifts, it changes, it comes out with new variants and it is crucial that people are vaccinated and boosted.”

The gift cards are available to New Yorkers until the end of the month and will be available for use until they expire March 31.

To bolster the city’s economy, the mayor is encouraging individuals who receive the gift cards to use them at small businesses to help them rebound and rebuild after being hard hit by the pandemic.

Supporting small and local businesses will help keep the economy afloat, but will also serve to encourage businesses to hire more individuals and expand upon their services