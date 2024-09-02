Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march through Manhattan in wake of hostages’ murder

Thousands of Palestine protesters marched through the streets of Manhattan on Labor Day, two days after the murder of six hostages who had been abducted nearly a year ago in the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks upon Israel.

Dubbed “Flood NYC for Gaza,” a sea of protesters descended upon Union Square Park on Sept. 2, before making their way through Manhattan streets, pleading that the nearly year-long war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas — which has claimed tens of thousands of lives in the Palestinian enclave between Israel and Egypt — finally end.

The number of protesters was much larger than expected after protest organizer “Within Our Lifetime” put out a call to arms over social media, bringing in demonstrators from out of state to join in.

The pro-Palestine supporters marched uptown toward Grand Central Station, carrying banners and hoisting flags. Amidst the march, some spray-painted walls, while others tossed banners over the side of the overpass.

In one incident, cops quickly handcuffed a man for lighting a flare, setting off a slew of jeers at the NYPD. Police also steered demonstrators away from the United Nations on the East Side when the throng attempted to head there.

Monday’s protest seemed to be a preview of anticipated large-scale protests around New York as the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks, and the ensuing war in Gaza, approaches.

Less than 24 hours earlier, thousands of New Yorkers gathered at Columbus Circle in a much more subdued candlelight vigil mourning the six hostages found murdered on Aug. 31.

On Monday, CNN reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Hamas would pay “a heavy price” for the hostages’ murder, though he would not say what that price would be. His message came amid large-scale protests in Israel expressing anger at Netanyahu for failing to agree upon a deal to return all remaining hostages safely.