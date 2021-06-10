AT&T launches challenge to match $100K donation to YMCA for STEAM day camps

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Looking to give students in Queens a summertime boost, AT&T provided a $100,000 donation to the YMCA of Greater New York for its summer day camp program focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

The funds will be used to operate STEAM summer day camps out of the YMCA’s Jamaica location, giving children the opportunity to enrich their education and have fun all season long.

Moreover, AT&T threw down a matching funds challenge to the entire city, encouraging businesses and New Yorkers to contribute a combined $100,000 for the program through the New York Forever Summer Camp Project.

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit NY Forever aims to help the city’s recovery while addressing the many societal and economic inequities exposed during the health crisis.

“The disruption of the past year has been hard on many families and especially on our city’s children. After more than a year of remote learning and social distancing, we are honored to help New York’s kids enjoy summer,” said Patricia Jacobs, president of AT&T’s Northern Region. “AT&T encourages New York companies to join us in making sure that the youngest New Yorkers can have fun at camp, recover some of last year’s learning, and socialize with friends.”

YMCA of Greater New York President and CEO Sharon Greenberger thanked AT&T for its generosity and commitment to help the STEAM summer camp in Jamaica.

“Every summer, thousands of kids across all five boroughs learn, grow, laugh and play together at day camp,” Greenberger said. “After over a year of isolation and uncertainty, we know children and families need these experiences more than ever. We hope all New Yorkers will lend a hand to ensure NYC kids have a joyful and educational summer at the Y.”

The YMCA STEAM summer day camps offer children a variety of hands-on enrichment activities and experiences, including trips to local museums, zoos and botanical gardens.

Risa Heller and Jonathan Rosen, co-founders of NY Forever, said that the YMCA “was the perfect partner to help us get kids, many of whom have had limited opportunities to be out of the house, to day camp.”

“After the pandemic year, every child in New York City needs an opportunity to just be a kid, that was the driving force behind The Summer Camp Project,” Heller and Rosen said. They expressed gratitude to AT&T “for stepping up to support the campaign and STEAM summer camps in such a significant way.”

The matching fund challenge allows donors to contribute to the NY Forever Summer Camp Project, in conjunction with the YMCA of Greater New York. Donations of any amount are being accepted.

Click here for more information on the program or to donate.