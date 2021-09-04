Detectives nab suspect for murder of Queens teen on basketball court back in 2019

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After nearly two years of investigation, detectives in Queens nabbed a suspect in the October 2019 murder of Aamir Griffin, a 14-year-old basketball prodigy gunned down at a neighborhood park.

Police identified him as Sean Brown, 18, whose last known address was on 153rd Street in South Jamaica. Sources familiar with the investigation said he was tracked down recently in Los Angeles before being extradited back to Queens by NYPD detectives.

Brown was escorted in handcuffs out of the 113th Precinct stationhouse in Queens on Saturday afternoon after being booked on murder charges.

Law enforcement sources said Griffin was gunned down just after 8 p.m. on the night of Oct. 26, 2019 at a basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses, in the vicinity of 116-80 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in South Jamaica.

According to police, Griffin, who lived at the public housing complex, was with a group of young men at the park shooting hoops when two unidentified individuals at the scene began firing guns. Griffin was struck in the neck; it’s not believed he was the intended target.

Officers from the 113th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Griffin died a short time later at Jamaica Hospital.

The young victim had been a student at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside, Queens and a member of its freshman basketball program. More than a thousand people attended his funeral at nearby Allen AME Cathedral in St. Albans.

Brown is expected to be arraigned in Queens Criminal Court for Griffin’s murder later tonight or Sunday.