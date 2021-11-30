Queens man found dead with body trauma inside his home office

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are investigating the death of a 71-year-old man who was found unconscious inside his home office in Queens on Monday night.

Police said Roland Eicher, 71, was found lying face down, with trauma to his face and head, on the second floor of his residence on Hillside Avenue off 196th Street in Holliswood at about 9:49 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct located the man while responding to a 911 call. According to published reports, Eicher’s wife made the initial discovery and contacted police.

Responding EMS units pronounced Eicher dead at the scene. His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

There were no signs of forced entry, a source familiar with the case said.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.