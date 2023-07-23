‘Left my heart in New York’: Schumer calls for ‘Tony Bennett Day’ on late singer’s birthday

Senator Chuck Schumer proposed on Sunday for recently deceased award-winning singer Tony Bennett to have his own day in his hometown and across the country.

Schumer sat at a bench in Central Park inscribed with the Queens’ native’s name on July 23, mere days after the beloved artist passed away — just weeks short of his 97th Birthday on Aug. 3. Holding a photo of the late Bennett, the senate majority leader declared that Aug. 3 should be known as “Tony Bennett Day.”

“Tony Bennett would have loved taking a stroll here in Central Park and he would have talked and greeted people and everything else, and we miss him dearly,” Schumer said. “We’re here today at his bench, Tony Bennett’s Central Park bench to make an announcement in honor of a man so many of us have come to love, and so many of us dearly miss.”

Schumer said Sunday he will bring a resolution to the senate which would mark the singer’s birthday, “Tony Bennett Day,” in an effort to honor Bennett’s momentous contributions to the music industry over the course of seven dates.

“Last night I called former Speaker Nancy Pelosi who was very close to Tony and loved him. She is going to put a similar resolution on the floor of the House of Representatives,” Schumer said. “We’re gonna bring the resolution to the floor. If there was ever anyone who personified the greatest generation, it’s him.”

The bench from which Schumer spoke from had been gifted with flowers from New Yorkers who are mourning the legendary entertainer’s loss. Bennett was born in Astoria, Queens in 1926, and even served during World War II. He would climb the musical ranks to become one of the most loved musicians in the world. However, in the last several years Bennett suffered from Alzheimer’s disease which saw him struggle to remember fellow artist Lady Gaga.

Schumer sang Bennett’s famous “I Left My Heart” before leaving a note on the bench reading, “To Tony, We miss you and love you from Chuck Schumer and 20 million New Yorkers.”