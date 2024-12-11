TD Bank names Ralph Bumbaca new Metro New York operations leader

TD Bank has named Ralph Bumbaca as regional president of Metro New York, a region encompassing locations across New York City, Long Island, Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Northern New Jersey, and Fairfield County, CT.

Based in Manhattan, Bumbaca will oversee commercial and consumer banking operations across approximately 310 stores, as well as lead community involvement initiatives tailored to local needs.

His role will also include fostering partnerships with Middle Market Lending, TD Wealth, and other groups to drive success across the bank’s portfolio.

“Ralph is a longstanding member of the TD team, having already made tremendous impacts in the past 14 years,” said Andy Bregenzer, co-head of commercial banking at TD Bank. “I am excited for the leadership Ralph will bring as we look toward TD’s further evolution in enhancing client relationships and supporting our communities throughout our consumer and commercial banking businesses.”

With over 35 years of experience in banking, Bumbaca joined TD Bank 14 years ago as regional vice president (RVP) of Brooklyn. He later served as RVP of Manhattan North and Manhattan proper before becoming commercial market president of New York City in 2019.

During that time, he played a key role in expanding commercial business development for LGBTQ+ and minority customers and led the bank’s response to the pandemic, including its Paycheck Protection Program rollout.

“As a native New Yorker, Ralph has a deep understanding of the financial needs of residents and business owners across the area, which will serve him well in his new role,” said Matt Boss, head of consumer banking at TD Bank. Outside of his work at the bank, Bumbaca is active in the community, serving on several nonprofit boards and mentoring local business owners.

TD Bank is among the 10 largest banks in the U.S., serving over 10 million customers at more than 1,100 locations.