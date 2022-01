Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Even with the Omicron variant raging, thousands of New Yorkers were back in Times Square on New Year’s Eve to watch the ball drop and ring in 2022.

After the 2021 festivities were closed to all but a handful of revelers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 celebration gave upwards of 15,000 people the chance to once again welcome the new year in the “crossroads of the world” — though everyone attending was required to be fully vaccinated and mask up.