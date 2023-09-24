Cops still seeking gunmen wanted for Upper West Side shooting

Cops are looking to identify this man — one of two alleged suspects wanted for shooting a man on the Upper West Side last week.

Cops are still looking to identify the gunmen who shot a man on the Upper West Side last week.

At around 1:28 a.m. on Sept. 19, authorities say two unknown assailants discharged firearms in the vicinity of Amsterdam Avenue and West 89th Street, striking a 41-year-old man in the butt and shoulder. The suspects fled on foot and were last seen heading westbound on West 89th Street.

EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

Police on Sunday released security camera footage of one of the suspects, who they describe as a tall man with a dark complexion, slim build and short blonde braids. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, light colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described by police as a tall man with a dark complexion and a medium build who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, green hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and white sneakers.

As of Sept. 17, there were just four shootings reported in the Upper West Side’s 24th Precinct this year, according to Police Department data. However, that number is up slightly from the three shootings reported during that same time frame last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.