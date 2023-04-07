18-year-old stabbed to death on D train in downtown Brooklyn: NYPD

An 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a D train near the Barclays Center in downtown Brooklyn late Thursday night, police said.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach at around 11:30 p.m. after getting into a fight with another man on a D train as it approached the 4th Avenue and Pacific street station.

When police arrived on the scene, the man was covered in blood with a stab wound to the abdomen. EMS transported the 18-year-old to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, police say the victim and the unknown assailant got into a verbal dispute that escalated into a fight.

The suspect fled the train in an unknown direction. Police did not recover a weapon from the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, pending family notification.