Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

18-year-old stabbed to death on D train in downtown Brooklyn: NYPD

By Posted on
Police crime scene tape.
Police tape (file photo).
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

An 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a D train near the Barclays Center in downtown Brooklyn late Thursday night, police said.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach at around 11:30 p.m. after getting into a fight with another man on a D train as it approached the 4th Avenue and Pacific street station.

When police arrived on the scene, the man was covered in blood with a stab wound to the abdomen. EMS transported the 18-year-old to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, police say the victim and the unknown assailant got into a verbal dispute that escalated into a fight.

The suspect fled the train in an unknown direction. Police did not recover a weapon from the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, pending family notification.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC