News '1978: The NYC Parks/New York Times Photo Project' on display at the Arsenal Gallery Updated May 17, 2018 7:07 PM In the late 1970s, NYC Parks commissioned photojournalists to take an array of images capturing our green spaces. These photographs – 3,000 in all – are collected as "1978: The NYC Parks/New York Times Photo Project" and on display at Central Park's Arsenal Gallery, at 64th Street and Fifth Avenue. Admission is free.