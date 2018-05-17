LATEST PAPER
'1978: The NYC Parks/New York Times Photo Project' on display at the Arsenal Gallery

In the late 1970s, NYC Parks commissioned photojournalists to take an array of images capturing our green spaces. These photographs – 3,000 in all – are collected as “1978: The NYC Parks/New York Times Photo Project” and on display at Central Park’s Arsenal Gallery, at 64th Street and Fifth Avenue. Admission is free.

