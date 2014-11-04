1WTC closes deals with two firms

Two deals for 6,000 square feet of space in 1 World Trade Center were inked Tuesday after the building’s anchor tenant Condé Nast moved in.

Midtown finance industry firms C12 Capital Management and Incandescent Technologies are the latest companies to grab space in the 1,776-foot skyscraper , according to the developer, the Durst Organization. The companies expected to make the move by first quarter of 2015.

The Port Authority’s acting director of WTC redevelopment Beth Wolfowitz touted the building as the “apex of the Lower Manhattan renaissance.”

“New tenants consistently tell us that it is valuable for them to be situated in one of the country’s most exciting urban settings,” she said in a statement.

The two firms will be occupying part of the 94,000 square feet on two floors the developer set aside for companies that want smaller suites, which can range from 2,000 to 20,000 square feet.

The new leases make the 3 million-square-foot skyscraper 70% rented, with 1.78 million square-feet leased. Publishing giant Condé Nast is taking a more than a third of the building, 1.2 million square feet, of space between the 20th and 44th floors.

There were about 200 employees — among them, Condé Nast CEO Chuck Townsend — who reported for their first day of work on the tower’s official opening on Monday.

Other tenants include Chinese real estate firm Vantone’s China Center New York, the federal government’s U.S. General Services Administration, ad agency KiDS Creative and retail developer Westfield.