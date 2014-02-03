24.9M tweets a-flutter during Super Bowl

The game wasn’t exactly a nail-biter, but a lack of suspense on the field didn’t stop football fans from taking …

The game wasn’t exactly a nail-biter, but a lack of suspense on the field didn’t stop football fans from taking to Twitter during this year’s Super Bowl.

The social network set a new record: Twitter logged more than 24.9 million tweets over the course of the game, up from last year’s 24.1 million, the tech giant said yesterday.

The most buzzed-about moment, the Seahawks’ touchdown from Percy Harvin that opened the third quarter, generated 381,605 tweets per minute (another increase from last year’s high, which peaked at 268,000 tweets per minute during Beyoncé’s half-time show).

Among the other moments that created the most chatter were Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse’s 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson (271,755 tweets per minute) and the end of the Bruno Mars/Red Hot Chili Peppers halftime show (229,533 tweets per minute).

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without the commercials. This year, an increased number of advertisers decided to join in on the social media fun, with 58% of game time ads featuring a hashtag (up from last year’s 50% of commercials). And some brands, like DiGiorno Pizza and Tide, bypassed the commercials entirely and plugged their products with gametime tweets.