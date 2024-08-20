3 Epic Days of Anime Magic Await in NYC

Get ready, anime fans — Anime NYC is here! Whether you are stuck on the sixth season of HunterXHunter, currently binging and munching along to Dungeon in Dining or rolled through the Studio Ghibli movies and are still craving more, this celebration of Japanese pop culture holds a special place in the hearts of anime fans around the world. From August 23-25, Anime NYC 2024 is coming to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, one of the biggest anime events of the year, in the heart of New York City.

The Evolution of Anime NYC

Since its inception in 2017, Anime NYC has grown enormously, quickly becoming the must-attend event for otaku, manga enthusiasts, and J-culture aficionados. What started as a dream to bring top-tier Japanese entertainment to the heart of New York City has blossomed into a three-day spectacle that attracts tens of thousands of fans each year. Last year, 63,000 fans from all over the world attended the three-day convention.

Anime NYC 2024 is leveling up once again, expanding to use the entire main building of the Javits Center — 250,000 square feet more than last year. This massive growth means more exhibits, more anime NYC panels, more screenings, and more chances for you to immerse yourself in the world of anime.

Mark Your Calendars: Event Details

Anime NYC 2024 kicks off on Friday, August 23rd, and runs through Sunday, August 25th. Here’s the breakdown of anime NYC dates:

Date Day Timings 23rd August Friday 11 AM – 7 PM 24th August Saturday 10 AM – 7 PM 25th August Sunday 10 AM – 5 PM

Location:

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 445 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001

View on Maps

Pro Tip: Grab your Anime NYC badge early to avoid the Friday registration rush. Trust us, you’ll want to maximize every minute of this anime paradise.

Key Highlights

Extensive panel schedule covering voice acting, industry insights, and more

Anime NYC concert featuring top Japanese artists

Anime NYC food festival showcasing authentic Japanese cuisine

Interactive workshops and autograph sessions

Advanced technology demos and VR experiences

Must-see attractions include the iconic and must-see cosplay competition, Anime NYC Masquerade, and the premieres of much-anticipated series, episodes and films like Terminator Zero, Transformers One and Case Closed: The Bride of Halloween. The programming list contains everything you need to know about the weekend’s events.

Star-Studded Lineup: Expected Special Guests Who’ll Make You Fangirl (or Fanboy)

The guest list for Anime NYC 2024 is stacked. This year’s convention will feature a lineup of voice actors, directors, and anime insiders as special guests. Fans will have the opportunity to learn about the creative processes behind their favorite shows and movies from guests like Max Mittleman, known for his voicing of Saitama in One-Punch Man and Meruem in HunterXHunter. Attending the world premiere and panel of his brand-new series Terminator Zero, Director Masashi Kudo will also be in attendance. New guests are revealed on social media every week.

Hold onto your cosplay wigs. Here’s just a taste of who you’ll get to see as an army anime NYC:

Voice Acting Royalty

Laura Bailey

Matthew Mercer

Steve Blum

Toshio Furukawa

Hololive VTuber Sensations

Hakos Baelz

Ninomae Ina’nis

Takanashi Kiara

Anime Industry Icons

Shoji Kawamori (mecha design maestro)

Yuji Matsukura (producer)

Cosplay Superstars

Philip “Canvas” Odango

These special anime NYC guests will be participating in panels, autograph sessions, and exclusive meet-and-greets. It’s your chance to get up close and personal with the voices and minds behind your favorite anime.

Non-Stop Anime Action: Activities & Attractions

From the moment the doors open until the last panel ends, Anime NYC 2024 is packed with excitement:

Expansive Exhibitor Hall: Find the latest merchandise, manga, and industry booths

Anime NYC Panels: Covering everything from voice acting workshops to industry insights

Exclusive Screenings: Be the first to see new anime before anyone else

Cosplay Contests: Show off your creative skills and win amazing prizes

Gaming Tournaments: Test your skills in both classic and cutting-edge titles

Anime NYC Food Festival: Taste the flavors of Japan without leaving Manhattan

And that’s just scratching the surface. Every corner of the Javits Center will be bursting with anime goodness.

After Hours: The Legendary Anime NYC After Party

When the Anime NYC convention floor closes, the party’s just getting started. Don’t miss the epic Anime NYC After Party, featuring:

Live DJs: Dance the night away with DJ Dimitri & Taylor Senpai

Special Guests: A_Pows, Godswill, Mangoloo, Nishathenerd, Okalun, Senpapi Gabe, Sparkle, Yayaizen, and more

Activities Galore: Cosplay, video games, Beyblade, photo booth, ping pong, and more

21+ Event: Sorry, young ninjas, this one’s for the grown-ups

It’s the perfect way to keep the anime vibes flowing all night long

A Legacy of Anime Convention: Past Events

Anime NYC has been growing faster than Naruto’s ninja skills. In 2023, the convention welcomed a record-breaking 60,000 unique attendees. Each year brings new memories that fans cherish long after the con ends:

Surprise guest appearances that had everyone screaming

Unforgettable performances by J-pop icons

Industry-shaking announcements that set the anime world abuzz

Cosplay showcases that looked like they stepped right out of the screen

2024 promises to be even bigger and better.

Real Talk from Real Fans

“Anime NYC is like stepping into another world,” gushes Sarah, a three-time attendee. “Where else can you high-five your favorite voice actor, discover your new favorite manga, and dance at an anime rave all in one weekend?”

Alex, a dedicated cosplayer, adds, “I’ve made lifelong friends waiting in line for panels. The community here is incredible!”

These personal stories capture the magic that makes Anime NYC a must-attend event for fans everywhere..

Logistics & Planning

Ready to join the fun? Here’s what you need to know:

Anime NYC Tickets: Secure your Anime NYC badges early – they tend to sell out faster than limited-edition figurines

Badge Options: Various types available to fit your schedule and budget

Hotels: Check out official Anime NYC hotels for special con rates and ultimate convenience

Transportation: The Javits Center is easily accessible by public transit. Take the 7 train to 34th Street-Hudson Yards station – it’s just a 4-minute walk away

Sponsorship & Partners

Anime NYC wouldn’t be possible without the support of major players in the anime industry. From streaming giants to Japanese cultural organizations, these partnerships ensure that attendees get the most authentic and exciting experience possible.

Here is the list:

Crunchyroll

Aniplex

VIZ

Kinokuniya

GKIDS

Yen Press

Kodansha

HIDIVE

I.O.E.A

Bandai Namco

V1TECH

Good Smile Company

TMS

G FUEL

Seven Seas Entertainment

JSA

Picture Perfect Anime Memories With Photos & Media

One glance at the vibrant cosplay photos and packed panel rooms from previous years will have you itching to join the fun. The electric atmosphere of Anime NYC is truly something you have to see (and feel) to believe.

While we can’t include direct images here, be sure to check out the official Anime NYC website and social media channels for a visual feast that’ll get you hyped for the event.

Don’t Miss Out!

All set to have this ultimate anime experience? Here’s how to stay in the loop:

Visit animenyc.com to snag your badges before they’re gone.

Follow amNY on social media for the latest updates, guest announcements, and exclusive giveaways

Join the Anime NYC Discord community to connect with fellow fans and get insider tips

Your Anime NYC Knowledge Hub

For the most up-to-date information, bookmark these essential resources:

Official Website: amNY.com

Call for Inquiries: 212-457-7735

Anime NYC Schedule and Map: Available on the official app (launching summer 2024)

The Countdown Begins!

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends, plan your cosplay, and get ready for three days of non-stop anime action at Anime NYC 2024. It’s not just a convention – it’s a full-blown otaku adventure in the city that never sleeps.

Remember, badges are limited and tend to sell out fast. Don’t be left watching from the sidelines. Secure your spot in anime paradise today.

See you at Anime NYC 2024, where we’ll turn the Big Apple into Neo Tokyo for one unforgettable weekend.

Anime Convention

– Created & Organized by LeftField Media.