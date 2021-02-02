Quantcast
68-year-old man found shot to death in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Brooklyn

68-year-old man found shot to death in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
A cop walks past a mound of snow in a dumpster at a homicide at 684 St. Marks Avenue.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call regarding an aided man inside his St. Marks Avenue home at 11:07 a.m. on Feb. 2. Upon their arrival, the NYPD found 68-year-old Garry Henricksen inside his apartment, unconscious and unresponsive.

Henricksen had suffered gunshot wounds to his head, abdomen and buttocks prior to the arrival of the NYPD. EMS rushed Henricksen to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“This isn’t shocking for this block. There is a lot of activity on this block. Just shocking in a blizzard,” said resident Roger Sewig.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

77 Precinct Decetives investigate the shooting death of 68, year old Henricksen at 684 St. Marks Avenue. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
A cop walks past a mound of snow as he probes for evidene at a homicide scene at 684 St. Marks Avenue. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC