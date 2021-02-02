68-year-old man found shot to death in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call regarding an aided man inside his St. Marks Avenue home at 11:07 a.m. on Feb. 2. Upon their arrival, the NYPD found 68-year-old Garry Henricksen inside his apartment, unconscious and unresponsive.

Henricksen had suffered gunshot wounds to his head, abdomen and buttocks prior to the arrival of the NYPD. EMS rushed Henricksen to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“This isn’t shocking for this block. There is a lot of activity on this block. Just shocking in a blizzard,” said resident Roger Sewig.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell