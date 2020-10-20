Decomposing 87-year-old man's body found in Lower East Side apartment | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating the death of an 87-year-old man who was found dead in his apartment in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim had signs of decomposition and a foul odor was coming from the apartment. The victim’s wife was said to be home at the time he was found.

Authorities say that at 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 20, police responded to a 911 call regarding an aided man inside an apartment located at 383 Grand Street. Upon their arrival, officers found the 87-year-old victim lying in a bed in the apartment unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

At this time, it is not immediately clear if the victim suffered any injuries prior to his death, or if there is any evidence of foul play. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is going.

Updated at 5:35 p.m.