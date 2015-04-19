A dozen injured in violent weekend across New York City

A 15-year-old girl was among the victims, the NYPD said.

It was a crime-filled weekend in NYC.

A dozen people were injured in a bloody weekend in New York City, including a 15-year-old girl, police said.

The teen girl was shot in the back as she sat outside an apartment building in the Castle Hill area of the Bronx at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. A 23-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were also shot during the melee.

In a separate incident, a 39-year-old man, Otto Emilio Ajpacaja-Cua, was fatally stabbed in the leg just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of 184 Street and Jamaica Avenue in Queens.

At least six others were shot throughout the Bronx and Brooklyn over the weekend, police said. Another person was stabbed multiple times in the torso in Ridgewood, Queens early Sunday.

Included in the shootings was a man in his 20s who was shot in the back in the Bronx, police said. A second 17-year-old boy injured his shoulder as he ducked the shot on Valentine Avenue, near East Burnside Avenue, at about 8:15 p.m.