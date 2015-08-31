Aazim Green, of Queens, charged with Port Authority Bus Terminal stabbing

Two men apparently got into a fight by the north wing, which then escalated.

A 22-year-old man was charged with stabbing another man inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal yesterday, authorities said.

The suspect, Aazim Green of Queens, was charged with assault and attempted murder for apparently stabbing the 47-year-old man inside a bathroom at about 6:40 a.m., Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said.

Investigators believe the two men know each other.

The men apparently got into a fight by the north wing, which then escalated.

It was not immediately clear what the argument was about.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center and was in stable condition.

Green was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful imprisonment.