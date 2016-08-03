Airbnb apartments in Williamsburg burglarized, police say

An apartment on Kent Avenue has been burglarized twice by Airbnb guests, police say.

Airbnb guests allegedly stole thousands in electronics, jewelry and clothes from their hosts in two separate locations in Williamsburg, including one apartment that experienced a burglary earlier this year, according to the police.

The Airbnb host at a loft at 475 Kent Ave. reported that a guest stole $23,000 worth of goods from her home around 11 a.m. on July 24. It included an iPhone, an Amazon Kindle, two Chanel bags and jewelry.

The same apartment was the site of another burglary in February where $5,000 worth of merchandise was allegedly stolen during a party thrown by an Airbnb guest, according to police.

A second home at 5 Ten Ecyk St. was also burglarized on July 24, cops said. The Airbnb host told cops that they suspected a rentee stole $13,700 worth of goods including sneakers, four TVs and a laptop.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and have removed these guests from our platform,” Airbnb spokesman Nick Shapiro said in a statement. “We are working to support the hosts under our $1 million host guarantee.”