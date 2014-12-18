Amazon to offer one-hour deliveries to Manhattan Prime customers

Amazon Prime members who live in Manhattan won’t have to worry about missing out on last-minute gifts.

The online retailer announced Thursday the launch of a new delivery service called Prime Now that will expedite shipments in as little as an hour within in the borough.

“There are times when you can’t make it to the store and other times when you simply don’t want to go,” Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a statement. “We’ve long felt that Amazon Prime is the best deal in the history of shopping and now it has gotten even better.”

One-hour deliveries will cost Prime Now customers $7.99 while two-hour deliveries will be free. Manhattan is the first location in the country to receive the service and more cities will get it in 2015, according to Amazon.

Interested Prime members can download the Prime Now app and place the expedited orders between 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.