Anthony Perez dead after ATV accident in Riverdale, Bronx

Anthony Perez, a 31-year-old Yonkers resident, died Saturday night following a collision near Broadway and West 259th Street in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, police said.

According to police, Perez was driving a Yamaha ATV traveling northbound on Broadway. He attempted to pass a 2014 Ford Explorer that was making a left turn into an underground garage midblock on Broadway.

Perez was transported from the scene to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, NY where he was pronounced DOA.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, 40, remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.