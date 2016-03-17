Anthony White, suspect in fatal stabbing of Devon Black, found dead, floating in river near Hamilton Heights

Anthony White, 21, was suspected of stabbing his homeless shelter roommate to death in January.

The main suspect in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man was found dead, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

A man who police believe is 21-year-old Anthony White was found floating in the Hudson River in Hamilton Heights at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

His body was fished out near 145th Street.

White was suspected of stabbing his 62-year-old homeless shelter roommate to death in January, partially severing his head.

He apparently attacked the victim, Devon Black, after getting into an argument inside the Boulevard Homeless Shelter, near Lexington Avenue and 124th Street, police have said.

It was not immediately clear how White died.