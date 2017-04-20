Apple’s glass cube on Fifth Avenue to be removed, NYC records show

The glass cube at Apple’s Fifth Avenue flagship store will be taken down as the store undergoes a major expansion, according to city records and a source familiar with the plans.

The Department of Buildings approved an application for the “full removal” of the cube, expected to cost $2 million, on April 17. The application was submitted in mid-March.

It’s unclear when the cube will be taken down, whether it will be altered in any way or when it will return.

The Apple store will be expanded from 32,000 to 77,000 square feet, according to The Real Deal. That work has already started.

The store was temorarily relocated earlier this year to the former FAO Schwarz space at 767 Fifth Ave., where it will remain until the work is completed, according to Apple. It’s unclear when the expanded store will open.

Apple did not have a comment on the removal of the cube, but said in a statement that it looks “forward to creating an incredible new Apple Fifth Avenue, where our customers will enjoy new services and experiences in a much larger space.”

Boston Properties, the company that owns the General Motors building where the store is located, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.