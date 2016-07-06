Armed men sought in 6 train station robbery in the Bronx

The alleged robbery happened at the East 143rd Street No. 6 train station.

Police were searching on Wednesday for a pair of armed robbers who snatched $500 from a 29-year-old man at a Bronx subway station late last month.

The victim was standing on the mezzanine of the East 143rd Street No. 6 station when the two dreadlocked suspects came up to him at about 4:30 p.m. on June 28, police said.

The man tried to run, but they caught up with him on the stairwell and punched him, showing him a gun.

They grabbed his backpack — with cash and his phone — before leaving, police said.