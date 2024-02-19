A band of gun-toting robbers gave new meaning to the term “Gucci gang” on Monday after they fleeced the popular name brand store in the Meatpacking District, authorities and eyewitnesses said.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Armed robbers gave new meaning to the term “Gucci gang” on Monday when they held up the popular luxury brand’s Meatpacking District store, authorities and eyewitnesses said.

According to police sources, two men and one woman entered the Gucci store, located at 400 West 14th St., at around 12:11 p.m. on Feb. 19. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded that the employees hit the floor.

Seconds later, the crooks snatched luggage and other items from around the shop. Some of the luggage items Gucci offers retails in excess of $3,000.

Cops reported that the trio piled the loot into a Honda CRV and sped away westbound on 14th Street.

Police say nobody was injured as a result of the armed robbery; the 6th Precinct responded to the caper.

A local woman who gave her name as Erica just happened to be passing by the luxury store when she told amNY that she saw the bandits making their getaway.

“She was holding the door open and telling the others to hurry up,” Erica recalled. “She had a white mask covering her nose and mouth.”

Erica described the mask as being like a scarf and the woman herself as towering at nearly 6 feet tall.

“Hurry, they are going to call the cops!” the robber apparently yelled while holding the door open for her cohorts.

“I turned around and a guy came charging at the door with three Gucci duffle bags,” Erica said.

“This is a sunny Monday on a holiday, why is this happening?” asked Molly, another local resident. “We need more police out here.”

Cops are still investigating the value of the items. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.