Ask the MTA | U.S. Open service, ADA improvements and student MetroCards

Heading to the U.S. Open for some world-class tennis? Take the LIRR to Mets-Willets Point for a quick, easy ride to and from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium.

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: Does the MTA plan to increase subway and LIRR service ahead of the upcoming U.S. Open? Ann O., Dobbs Ferry

A: Yes, we are planning to increase service before gates open and after matches end for fans attending the U.S. Open. The 7 line will be operating local and express trains to the Mets-Willets Point station and the LIRR will have direct service via the Port Washington branch.

We’re adding stops to three peak morning trains – the 8:14 from Port Washington, the 8:20 from Little Neck and the 8:33 from Port Washington. After 9 a.m., all westbound Port Washington trains have a scheduled Mets-Willets Point stop, as do all off-peak trains seven days a week.

For fans riding the LIRR from Manhattan, it takes just 19 minutes to get to Flushing Meadows from Penn Station. Customers traveling from other locations can transfer at Woodside.

Buses and paratransit are also great options. The Q48 bus stops at 126 St and Roosevelt Av, just a quick 10-minute walk to the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Full schedules are available in the MyMTA and Train Time apps. – Shanifah Rieara, Acting MTA Chief Customer Officer

Q: When will ADA work be completed at the Beach 67 St station on the A line? Jeannette A., Far Rockaway

A: Ongoing construction at the Beach 67 St station is scheduled for completion in December 2023. It’s part of a wide-ranging project that will bring full ADA accessibility to the station for the first time – a major benefit for the surrounding community.

As part of the project, crews are installing new ADA boarding zones and two brand new elevators. They are also building an exit stair, and upgrading power, fire alarm, and electrical systems to bring this 135-year-old, 19th century-era station into the 21st century. Additional safety features include updated security cameras and intercoms, as well as better lighting near the elevators and stairs. – Agron Gashi, Project CEO, MTA Construction and Development

Q: Will the student MetroCard program be incorporated into the OMNY system? Shawnda W., Longwood

A: Students will be able to tap into the system next year. We are working with our partners at the NYC Department of Education to finish testing and planning. – Jessica Lazarus, Senior Director, Commercial Initiatives

Q: Why do Metro-North and LIRR use two different variations of ‘railroad’ in their names? Felix M., Sunnyside

The Long Island Rail Road has a long, proud tradition of breaking ‘railroad’ into two words – since the 19th century! – and we see no reason to change its iconic branding. Apologies to the grammarians out there. Metro-North on the other hand has used the traditional spelling since its founding in 1983. The differences are part of what makes our fantastic commuter railroads unique. – Catherine Rinaldi, Long Island Rail Road Interim President and Metro-North Railroad President