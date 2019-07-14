LATEST PAPER
73-year-old woman beaten, robbed by man who tried to rape her, police say

Police are searching for Clarence Bradley, who they say tried to rape a 73-year-old woman on July 7. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Police have released the name and photo of a man they say is wanted in the attempted rape of a 73-year-old woman outside the lower Manhattan DMV on Greenwich Street on July 7.

About 12:45 a.m., a man in a red tracksuit demanded sex from the woman in front of 11 Greenwich St., and when she refused, he punched her multiple times in the face, knocking out her teeth, cutting and bruising her face, and breaking her eye socket, police said.

The man stole $20 from her bag before he fled in an unknown direction, police said. 

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect was identified on Friday as Clarence Bradley, 23, who stands about 5-foot-8 with a slim build, and has brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including "RIP Joe" on his right forearm, "OCT 11" on his torso, a mouth with a tongue sticking out on his arm, "Clarice" on his left forearm and a red feather on his arm, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

