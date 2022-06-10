Band of thieves sought for committing 26 robberies in just over a week in New York City

Detectives are looking for a group of thieves who robbed several people in New York City over the course of eight days.

In each incident, the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle, took out firearms and took their victims’ property before fleeing the scene in the vehicle they arrived in. The suspects often struck multiple times in one day, reaching a total of 26 robberies reported.

The suspects struck four times on May 26, starting at 12;15 a.m. at the corner of Wallace Avenue and Mace Avenue in the Bronx. At this time, the suspects pulled up in a Black 2013 four door Volkswagen Passat and stopped a 42-year-old man. Three suspects jumped out and stole the victim’s Gucci bag and $120 in cash before fleeing the scene. Later that morning, the suspects would rob three more men in the Bronx and stealing over $400 in cash before fleeing to parts unknown.

The suspects had a particularly busy day on May 29, robbing 10 people over the course of six hours throughout the Bronx and Upper Manhattan. Starting at 4:40 a.m. and finishing at 10 a.m., the suspects forcibly took several wallets, well over $700 in cash and other property from ten separate individuals, with some of the robberies taking place just minutes apart.

The next day, May 30, the suspects robbed four more people in the Bronx between 1 a.m. and 5:55 a.m. During this time, the suspects stole property including wallets, cellphones and cash before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

May 31 proved to be another busy day for the suspects, who stole from seven different people in the Bronx over the course of the morning. Between 3:13 a.m. and 6 a.m., the suspects stole property including a metal chain, several cellphones and wallets. In two instances, at 5:08 a.m. in front of 920 East 173 Street and at 5:30 a.m. in front of 920 Baychester Avenue, the suspects ended up leaving empty-handed because the victims had no property to steal.

Finally, at 7:30 a.m. on June 2, a 49-year-old man was at the corner of Morrison Avenue and East 174 Street in the Bronx when the suspects drove up in a Black Mercedes Benz sedan, NY license plate#GYR5391, and stopped him. Two suspects got out of the car and took the victim’s wallet and $20 in cash. The suspects then fled the scene in the car to parts unknown.

No one was injured as a result of the robberies. Police released surveillance photos and video of the suspects taken from the first incident:

The suspects are described as adult men with dark complexions. The first suspect, described further as being 20 years old, having brown eyes and short dark hair, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a dark-colored Nike hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect, described as being 20 years old, having a thin build and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, a black balaclava mask and multi-colored sneakers. The third suspect, also described as having a thin build, was last seen wearing red pants, a white t-shirt and multi-colored Nike sneakers. Lastly, the fourth suspect was last seen wearing a black balaclava mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.