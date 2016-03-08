Bellevue nurse Mahfuza Rahman missing for 3 months; police search Bronx home, NYPD says

Rahman, 30, was last seen leaving the hospital on Dec. 8.

Police began a search this week for a Bellevue hospital nurse who has been missing for three months.

Mahfuza Rahman, 30, was last seen leaving the hospital on Dec. 8, police said. Co-workers reported her missing on March 4, police said.

They did not immediately report Rahman missing because her husband told them she was taking time off work to care for her parents in Bangladesh, according to The Daily News. When she didn’t return when her husband said she would, the co-workers contacted police.

Police found travel records that show Rahman’s husband and daughter left the country, but have not found any documents indicating that Rahman herself has traveled, according to NBC.

Police searched the home at 22 E. 198th St. in the Bronx on Friday and dug up the concrete in front of the house on Sunday, but did not find any signs of Rahman, the Daily News reported.