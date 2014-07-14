Beverly Turner shot to death in front of Bed-Stuy home

The person who shot an 18-year-old girl to death, striking her multiple times in front of a Bedford Stuyvesant row house, was still on the loose Monday, police said.

Beverly Turner was shot at least five times all over her body at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday on Quincy Street, police said, including her head, neck and arm. Police are also talking to a man who witnessed the incident and ran as soon as shots rang out, said a law enforcement official.

Turner, who was more than four miles from her East New York home was taken to Kings County Hospital where she later died, police said.