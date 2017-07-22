Bicyclist fatally struck by garbage truck in Greenpoint: NYPD

The truck did not remain at the scene, police said.

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a garbage truck in Brooklyn early Saturday, the NYPD says.

The 27-year-old victim was found by police around 12:30 a.m. near Franklin and Noble streets in Greenpoint. Later identified as Neftaly Ramirez, an East Village resident, he was lying in the road and pronounced dead at the scene.

A garbage truck, traveling south on Franklin Street, hit Ramirez, then continued driving away from the scene, the NYPD Highway Unit’s Collision Investigation Squad said.

The driver and vehicle – green with white and yellow writing – have not yet been identified, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing.