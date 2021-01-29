Quantcast
Biden renews deportation relief for Syrians in the United States | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Politics

Biden renews deportation relief for Syrians in the United States

By
0
comments
Posted on
Protesters gather with a sign that reads "Syrian refugees: NYC says welcome" outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City, New York, U.S. January 28, 2017.
REUTERS/Joe Penney/File Photo

By Ted Hesson, Reuters

The administration of President Joe Biden on Friday extended deportation relief for several thousand Syrian immigrants living in the United States, an early move that aligns with his broader pro-immigrant platform.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that acting Secretary David Pekoske would extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 6,700 eligible Syrians through September 2022 and allow an additional 1,800 people to file initial applications.

The program grants immigrants who cannot return to their countries safely, for reasons like natural disasters or armed conflict, the ability to stay and work in the United States legally for a defined period that can be renewed.

Who is AOC? With US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Schneps Connects

Biden, a Democrat who took office on Jan. 20, has pledged to embrace a more welcoming approach to refugees and immigrants. The stance contrasts with the hardline policies of former Republican President Donald Trump, who rolled back many humanitarian protections.

Trump largely sought to phase out enrollment in the TPS program for immigrants from Central American and other countries but was stymied by legal challenges. Despite his tough stance, his administration twice extended protections for Syrians due to ongoing armed conflict and limited access to medical care in the country. Trump, however, did not allow new applicants into the program.

With Biden’s designation, additional Syrians in the United States can now seek protection under TPS. The move fits with his broader plans to expand protections under the program.

Biden also pledged to grant TPS to immigrants from Venezuela due to the economic conditions in that country, although Trump had pre-empted that move by providing the protections through a similar program before he left office.

Additionally, the Biden transition team discussed the possibility of designating Guatemala and Honduras for the program, which could open protections to over a million people.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC