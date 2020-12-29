Biden says Trump's vaccine roll out has 'fallen behind' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Reuters

President-elect Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump’s promised swift coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations.

Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, said some 2 million people have been vaccinated, well short of the 20 million Trump had promised by the end of the year.