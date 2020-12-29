Biden says Trump's vaccine roll out has 'fallen behind' | amNewYork

Biden says Trump’s vaccine roll out has ‘fallen behind’
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 29, 2020.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
By Trevor Hunnicutt, Reuters
President-elect Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump’s promised swift coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations.
Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, said some 2 million people have been vaccinated, well short of the 20 million Trump had promised by the end of the year.