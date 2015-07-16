Bill Clinton stops by NYC’s Strand bookstore, browses, poses for photos

Bill Clinton — perhaps looking for some reading material for the campaign trail — made an unannounced stop at the Strand bookstore near Union Square Thursday afternoon.

According to the store, he purchased four books: “Disraeli: A Picture of the Victorian Age,” “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” “The Redeemers” and “Liberty’s Torch: The Great Adventure to Build the Statue of Liberty.”

The former president and first-man hopeful stopped by around noon and casually browsed “around the mystery section and some of our table displays,” said Whitney Hu, the Strand’s marketing manager.

“He said he was in the neighborhood and,just wanted to stop by and see what new books we had,” Hu said. “He was really nice to anyone that came up to him, and was more than happy to take a photo with them. A lot of customers were shopping right next to him without even realizing it because he wasn’t making a big scene or anything.”

Hu said that after a half-hour, Clinton paid for his books and left — perhaps eager to crack open that Disraeli book on the L train ride over to Hillary’s campaign headquarters in Brooklyn.