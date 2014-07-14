Bill de Blasio accepts Stephen Colbert’s Twitter demand

Colbert asked de Blasio to come on his show in a tweet.

If you want something, say something!

Stephen Colbert was apparently surprised when New York Mayor Bill de Blasio took him up on a tantrum-y Twitter challenge he issued Monday afternoon: “I demand you come on my show! Stop dodging me, Mr. Mayor!”

Minutes later, de Blasio tweeted “sure” with the proposal “How about Wednesday?”

Colbert then told the mayor to “hold on. . . let me get back to you,” and repeated his original tweet.

“As I said before, Wednesday works for me. See you then!” said hizzoner.

“OK! Sorry I yelled. I didn’t think you’d get back to me so soon. Thanks.” Colbert replied. Comedy Central promptly followed up with an announcement that de Blasio would make his first appearance on The Colbert Report 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, leaving some to speculate that the public exchange may have been a pre-arranged publicity stunt.

Regardless, the public negotiation overshadowed the news earlier in the day that Hillary Clinton would be making her third appearance 11 p.m. on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” to – what else? – discuss her latest book, “Hard Choices.”

Clinton has been interviewed by Stewart twice before – on Oct. 9, 2003 and on March 4, 2008 – and has been the butt of Daily Show jests countless times.