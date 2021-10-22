Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The creatures of the night are once again skulking through the halls of Gracie Mansion, will you dare to enter Mayor Bill de Blasio’s abode this Halloween?

Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray are inviting New Yorkers to spend a spooky afternoon at Gracie Mansion on 88th Street and East End Avenue this Halloween.

It may not be the house on Haunted Hill, but the top city official and his wife are making their Uptown home available for families free of charge to enjoy on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 through a ticket giveaway, amNewYork Metro can exclusively confirm.

Guests and ghosts who receive tickets are able to explore the historic grounds in a “haunted” Halloween-themed atmosphere during the two-day affair. On Saturday the event will take place from 1 to 4 pm while on Sunday it will extend from 11 am to 4 pm and be filled with tricks and treats.

The ghoulishly spooktacular occasion is expected to last for 30 minutes and is recommended for children ages 6 to 10. Tickets will be given at no cost and distributed on a first come, first served basis. Space will also be limited and registration for timed-entry admission is required. New Yorkers interested in attending the event can either call 311 or register at www.nyc.gov/GracieHalloween.

Additionally, the extravaganza will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including proof of vaccination for attendees 12 and over in order to gain access to the thrills and chills, and those under 12 must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

For years the mayor and his wife have held the Halloween bash to both show residents of all five boroughs a good time and to benefit a good cause. This year Party City will be providing over 200 costumes to the Department of Homeless Services and partnering organizations.

“First Lady McCray and I have always enjoyed working with various partners and the Department of Homeless Services, welcoming families from all five boroughs to celebrate Halloween at Gracie Mansion,” Mayor de Blasio told amNewYork Metro.