Billy Joel adds another show to Madison Square Garden residency

The Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced that by overwhelming demand, Billy Joel will extend his residency at the venue for one more night – marking an 84th monthly and 130th annual lifetime show at the Garden.

The Oct. 9, 2022 show presale tickets will be available first to Citi cardmembers from Monday, April 25 at 10:00AM (EST) through Thursday, April 28 at 10:00PM (EST) via www.citientertainment.com. Tickets for the October show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (EST) on Friday, April 29.

The Garden has announced that due to the popularity and demand of the tickets, they expect some website congestion when tickets are available to the public.

Back in December of 2013, Joel was announced to be the Garden’s first-ever music franchise – with his record-breaking residency beginning in January of the following year. Joel has since played at least one show a month at the venue, and will continue to do so “as long as the demand continues”, says Joel.

Joel has also performed alongside other musical greats at the Garden for philanthropic purposes. The “12-12-12 Concert for Sandy Relief” which raised awareness and money for the restoration of New York City and the surrounding area following the devastation of Hurricane Sandy, and the “Concert for New York City” which aided the victims and families impacted by 9/11.

Tickets for the October show will also be available to the public at the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, April 30, with prices ranging from $69.50 to $165.50.