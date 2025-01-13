Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New Yorkers are still scrambling to find reasonably priced eggs, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that a prolonged bird flu outbreak could make things worse.

Eggs and other grocery store items could become more expensive if the federal government ends its support of farms during bird flu outbreaks. Schumer said the feds have helped fight the outbreak so far through biosecurity, including an over $300 million investment from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to keep a “laser focus” on ending the bird flu crisis.

“Right now, egg prices are starting to climb again, and we know why. The bird flu outbreak remains a problem,” the senator said. “We don’t want mismanagement of this outbreak to raise these prices higher, and inevitably raise grocery prices in the process, so today, we are saying that the federal government must sustain current operations to stem and stop the outbreak; keep bird flu mitigation management going.”

The incoming Trump administration could cut federal biosecurity funding, according to Schumer. Congressional gridlock may also hamper the reauthorization of the Farm Bill, which would deprive egg farmers of funding and proper biosecurity needed to control future bird flu outbreaks.

“We do not want chaos across the agriculture industry. We want, and our farmers want, stability,” Schumer said. That is why, today, I am urging the feds, and the relevant agencies tackling this outbreak to keep their pace, use the federal funds currently appropriated, and be vociferous if more is needed, because higher egg prices mean higher grocery prices, as we know, and that means less money in people’s pockets for other things that matter, like rent or gas.”

Egg prices in NYC

Egg prices soared during the COVID-19 pandemic before pricely dropped slightly. Prices nationwide vary, but New Yorkers have to shell out big bucks to enjoy eggs and egg-focused delights.

A dozen large eggs are $5.49 at Stop & Shop in Maspeth, but jump even to $6.99 for the same amount and size for organic eggs at Trader Joe’s on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Shoprite at Hylan Plaza on Staten Island sells its store brand, Bowl & Basket, for $6.49 for a dozen large eggs.

Meanwhile, Schumer said the national average price for eggs is $3.65.

Fighting bird flu

As of Jan. 6, the bird flu virus has affected more than 130 million birds in the United States since January 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

Schumer added that “the best defense we have right now” to manage the outbreak is a coordinated federal response.

“These investments are critical to continuing our disease surveillance, laboratory testing, and monitoring efforts alongside our partners at USDA,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. “We will continue to ensure our response is strong, well equipped and ready for whatever is needed.”