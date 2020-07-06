Sunday bloodshed in New York: Five more fatal shootings after overnight outburst of gun violence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Five more men were shot and killed in New York City on Sunday afternoon, continuing an outburst of gun violence that broke out the night before.

Gunmen turned the streets of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn into a shooting gallery on July 5, leaving dozens of rounds of spent shells on the streets, blowing out car windows, tires and pock-marking vehicle doors.

The same was true for one instance in the Bronx where a man was shot to death in a drive-by shooting.

The steep rise in citywide violence comes weeks after the NYPD has disbanded its elite, plain-clothed Anti-Crime Units designed specifically to seek out gun-toting criminals. It also follows weeks of protests against the police resulting in a billion dollars cut from their $6 billion budget – guaranteed to cut police manpower to local precincts and force a shift in responsibilities to other city agencies, also hard hit by budget shortfalls.

4:30 p.m. July 5 – Officers from the 77th Precinct found a 27-year-old man shot in the right leg after several people engaged in a running gun battle at New York Avenue and St. Marks Place in Bed Stuy. The street was littered with shell casings and several cars were hit by stray bullets, blue cups marked each spent bullet.

The victim was uncooperative with investigators, police officials said.

“I just came out and found police around my car, and the window was shot out and the car door has holes in it,” said Cynthia Drake of her Acura she drove here from Staten Island to visit her aunt. Drake, said she’s been a bit unlucky of late, her house was crashed by a drunk truck driver two weeks earlier.

“Well, I guess its’ just a car, I want a new one anyway,” said Drake standing with her elderly aunt. “But it is pretty scary that people are shooting in the street in broad daylight.”

5 p.m. – A 21-year-old man was shot once in the chest by an unknown gunman in front of 109 Christopher Street in Brownsville’s Glenmore Plaza apartments. He was found in a courtyard after residents heard a shot fired.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center where he later died of the wound. No arrests have been made, police said.

6 p.m. – A 29-year-old man shot in the chest while walking in front of 221 East 170th St. in the Bronx. Law enforcement sources believe the incident was a drive-by shooting, in which a gunman pulled up inside a black vehicle, opened fire and fled.

Paramedics was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died about 20 minutes later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

7:05 p.m. – A 17-year-old showed up at Harlem Hospital with a minor graze wound from a gun. The 23rd Precinct is investigating, but neither the victim nor his friends were cooperating with police, law enforcement sources said.

8:02 p.m. – A violent dispute inside of 306 East 171st St. in the Bronx resulted in three men shot inside the building, police officials said. The 44th Precinct found a 27-year-old man shot in neck, a 22-year-old man shot in the chest and a 29-year-old man shot in the arm.

Paramedics rushed the 22-year-old and 27-year-old men to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they later died. The other victim is in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

8:47 p.m. – Cops from the 120th Precinct found a 45-year-old man shot with a gunshot wound to his head inside of 197 Gordon St. in Staten Island. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was available at this time.

There were also several stabbings reported around the city in that same period, though all were expected to survive, officials say.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.