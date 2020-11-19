Bloomingdale's to kick off holiday season with virtual benefit for charity | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A special event hosted by Bloomingdale’s is going virtual this year.

Bloomingdale’s has officially opened registration for its all-new Virtual Holiday Benefit. Bloomingdale’s has transformed its annual iconic holiday celebrations into an innovative virtual experience, bringing the magic of a Bloomingdale’s holiday to homes nationwide for the first time.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.

“Each year, Bloomingdale’s customers look forward to our iconic holiday unveilings. We are truly excited that this year, fans nationwide can join in the celebrations from home through our inventive new Bloomingdale’s Virtual Holiday Benefit,” said Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomingdale’s. “The innovative performances in this one-of-a-kind entertainment experience will bring holiday cheer to our customers, no matter how they are celebrating this year, and support the vital work of our philanthropic partner, the Child Mind Institute.”

The benefit will be co-hosted by comedian and actor Ali Wentworth and Bloomingdale’s CEO Tony Spring from its 59th Street flagship in New York City. Each performance fuses innovative motion capture technology with virtual production techniques, resulting in pieces that blend special effects with singing and dance.

The night will include performances from singer and songwriter Andra Day, and American Ballet Theatre dancers Misty Copeland, Skylar Brandt, and Gabe Stone Shayer, utilizing immersive technology and animation effects for a novel entertainment experience. The event will conclude with the unveiling of the Bloomingdale’s iconic 59th Street flagship holiday windows.

“I’m so excited to be included in the Bloomingdale’s Virtual Holiday Benefit,” said Gabe Stone Shayer, American Ballet Theatre soloist. “I absolutely loved the opportunity to explore the VR world with my choreography. It will definitely add an element of magic to the experience of ‘live performance’.”

Guests can register at BloomiesHoliday.Eventbrite.com and make a donation in the amount of their choice to receive access to the special holiday event. All proceeds will benefit the Child Mind Institute. Bloomingdale’s customers can support the Child Mind Institute throughout the holiday season by rounding up their purchase in-store to the nearest dollar, with the difference going directly to the organization or by making a donation on Bloomingdales.com through Dec. 31.