Boyfriend of MTA conductor killed in Brooklyn sought by police, NYPD says

Zire King was caught on video speaking to Jacqueline Dicks before she was killed.

Police plan to charge the boyfriend of an MTA conductor who was gunned down in Brooklyn on Monday night with her murder.

Zire King, 44, was questioned in connection to the killing of Jacqueline Dicks, 41, at the beginning of the investigation, but was released, police said. Detectives later found video of him speaking to Dicks moments before she was shot and killed a block from her home in East New York, and he became the top suspect, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Wednesday.

Dicks, the mother of six, was coming home from her shift as an MTA conductor and was still wearing her uniform at the time.

Videos also show King getting into his car after the murder, and a handgun believed to be the murder weapon was later found in the trunk of the vehicle, according to Boyce. And King was seen picking up Dicks’ bag, which had her phone in it, he said.

King had told investigators that he saw three suspects running from the scene after the shooting, but the videos reveal that is not the case, Boyce said.

King and Dicks had been living together since January, and they have one child together, Boyce said.

King has not returned to his residence since he was questioned, and police are searching for him.

The motive behind the killing is still not clear, but Boyce said it was likely a domestic issue.