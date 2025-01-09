DA Bragg prepares for Trump hush-money conviction to fizzle out a day before sentencing

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg braced himself Thursday afternoon for the infamous hush-money case against incoming president Donald Trump to fizzle out, one day before sentencing is set to be handed down.

“This is where we are,” he said.

During an unrelated press conference, Bragg was quizzed on the president-elect’s imminent court appearance on Friday, which reportedly won’t see Trump face any significant punishment. He was asked if this is how he foresaw his biggest case concluding — with a whimper rather than a bang.

“We believe the sanctity of the jury verdict must be given primacy, must be upheld as part of the rule of law, but we’re also mindful of and respect the institution of the presidency,” Bragg said. “A jury of ordinary New Yorkers returned 34 guilty verdicts. Our function right now primarily is to continue to give voice to that verdict.”

In May 2024, Trump was convicted of paying hush money to mask over an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels as he ran for the presidency in 2016. According to several published reports, Judge Juan Merchan has indicated that he is not considering slapping Trump with prison time and, instead, is leaning toward an unconditional discharge, bringing the historic conviction to an underwhelming conclusion for prosecutors.

“We saw what Justice Merchan wrote in his opinion, and we’re mindful of that,” Bragg said, adding that he would not comment if he believes Trump would face harsher punishment. “Me, personally, I tend to focus on actual facts, actual laws, not in contingency, hypotheticals.”

Trump’s sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Friday. However, the former and future president is not set to attend in person and will instead appear virtually. Bragg himself says he will make an appearance and comment following whatever sentence is put forth.

“We will be in court tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. if the United States Supreme Court doesn’t alter that date and we will address the report, by extension the public, at that time,” Bragg said.

Trump is set to take office as president on Jan. 20.